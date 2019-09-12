No one will be forced to sell land: government ads in J&K

The J&K government unveiled a media blitz on Tuesday on the Centre’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and to create a new narrative in the Kashmir valley on land and its use. A full-page advertisement, splashed across all Valley-based dailies and also aired on private FM channels, enumerated the positives of the Centre’s decision. It argued that J&K’s special status had isolated the State and “benefited only a select few like Hurriyat and people working for them”.

It also sought to dispel any apprehensions about the forced usurpation of land in the State following the revocation of Article 35A. “Fears of people about loss of land and properties are not well founded. Any landowner who wishes to sell would benefit from increased prices. There is no compulsion on anybody to part with his land. The land prices are going to change in coming days manifold,” reads the advertisement, printed in several languages.

The government said rural tourism was bound to grow. “Benefits, earlier available in cities, will now reach villages too,” it said, as it attempted to portray a rosy picture of tourism by positing that ‘major national and global players’ would be investing in J&K soon.