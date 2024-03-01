No one linked Sharad Pawar to Jarange-Patil’s threats to Fadnavis: BJP MLA Shelar

March 01, 2024 03:20 am | Updated 03:20 am IST - Mumbai

BJP MLA and the party’s Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar on Thursday informed the Maharashtra Assembly that no one had accused Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) leader Sharad Pawar of being linked to the threats made by pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The issue was raised during discussions in the House, with the Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar stating the need for proper notice when using the point of information clause. He was referring to the comments made earlier this week in the Lower House of the State legislature over the political row on Mr. Jarange-Patil’s controversial remarks.

“Mr. Pawar’s name was taken in the House and it is against the rule book to do this speaking on the point of information without giving a notice,” Mr. Wadettiwar said.

Earlier in the week, Speaker Rahul Narwekar instructed the State government to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine Mr. Jarange-Patil’s controversial remarks. The Maratha activist has alleged that Mr. Fadnavis was trying to kill him.

Mr. Pawar labelled the accusations as “childish” and said he had been the first to meet Mr. Jarange-Patil, when he advised the activist to avoid creating divisions between communities, and the interaction was limited to a single conversation.

Mr. Shelar raised concerns over the political turn to the agitation, linking a Yuva Sena activist’s complaint to the NCP’s Yogesh Sawant.

“There is a video which says we will finish off a community and Mr. Fadnavis in three minutes. A Yuva Sena activist filed a complaint and the name of Mr. Sawant, who is an office-bearer of the NCP (SP) party, came to light. He has also accepted his association with the Sharad Pawar-led party. No one has taken Mr. Pawar’s name, but took the name of NCP (SP) party,” the BJP leader said.

Further, he questioned Mr. Sawant’s connection to NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and demanded a thorough inquiry.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar vowed strict action.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ajit Pawar announced strict action against those involved in forging Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s signature.

The Mumbai Police registered a case against unidentified individuals for forging Mr. Shinde’s signature on some memorandums suggesting certain actions, detected by the vigilance of the staff at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Mr. Wadettiwar highlighted the seriousness of the issue, mentioning a previous case of a fake official in the CMO. Mr. Ajit Pawar assured stringent action, clarifying the government’s concern.

Recently, the CMO received 10 to 12 memorandums, pertaining to demands for funds and transfers, with forged signatures and stamps of the Chief Minister. The CM took a serious note and directed the CMO to lodge a police complaint.

The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified persons under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 473 (making or possessing a counterfeit seal) of the Indian Penal Code, and a probe is on.

