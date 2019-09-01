‘No Odisha policeman found guilty of rights violation, corruption’

At a time when the Odisha Police is getting ready to be rated by complainants and victims of crimes, none of its 976 police inspectors facing human rights violation and corruption allegations has been found guilty in the last five years.

In response to an RTI application, the State police headquarters acknowledged that 976 such allegations had been received against inspectors and reserve inspectors between 2014 and 2019.

Human rights activist Biswapriya Kanungo had submitted RTI applications seeking information on such allegations and action taken on them.

“We have been sending all allegations to the district Senior Superintendent of Police as well as Deputy Commissioner for submission of inquiry and action taken reports. As many as 574 inquiry reports have been received at the HQ,” said the PHQ Public Information Officer.

No response

“No allegation or complaint against police inspectors has been substantiated or established. No administrative or penal action has been taken against any inspector,” informed the PIO.

In case of the remaining 402 cases, the PIO did not say anything.

Similarly, 102 allegations were received against Assistant Commissioner of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police during the same period. But, the PHQ again kept mum.

In case of allegations of corruption against serving IPS officers in Odisha, the Vigilance Department refused to divulge anything.

“The State government specifies that nothing contained in the Act shall apply to General Administration (Vigilance), Department and its organisation,” said Vigilance Department PIO.

“The piece of information is disturbing. It indicates as if all allegations against police officers were false. We believe that allegations were thrown to dustbins and no proper inquiry was held. The much-talked-about transparency and accountability has lost its meaning,” said Mr. Kanungo.