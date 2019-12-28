No NPR in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Continuing with her opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she would not allow detention centres to be set up in the State.
Ms. Banerjee also said her government will not allow updation of the National Population Register (NPR).
“They are saying that there will be detention camps. We are in government here in Bengal. As long as I am alive there will be no detention centre in the State,” Ms. Banerjee said, while participating in an event in North 24 Parganas district.
Giving an assurance that the people who came to India during Partition of the country or during the 1971 war of liberation of Bangladesh are all citizens, Ms. Banerjee said nobody will have to leave Bengal or the country.
