No new taxes in Rajasthan budget

CM Gehlot presenting the budget in the Assembly on Thursday.

JAIPUR

21 February 2020 01:19 IST

Concession in stamp duty, cut in motor vehicle tax

No new taxes were imposed in the State budget for 2020-21 presented by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday. Mr. Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, provided a total relief worth ₹130 crore to the people by announcing concession in stamp duty on lease deeds, reduction in motor vehicle tax and waiver of interest and penalty payable on stamp duty.

Mr. Gehlot announced seven resolutions, on which he said the budget was based, dealing with sectors such as healthcare, farmers’ welfare, skills development, water and power supply, labour welfare, women and child development and expansion of education.

The estimated fiscal deficit stood at ₹33,922.77 crore, which is 2.99% of the State Gross Domestic Product. The estimated revenue receipts in the budget were ₹1,73,404.42 crore, while the estimated revenue expenditure was ₹1,85,750.03 crore and estimated revenue deficit was ₹12,345.61 crore.

Health care fund

While a provision of ₹14,533.37 crore was made for Medical and Health Department during 2020-21, a “Nirogi Rajasthan” Management Fund of ₹100 crore was proposed to be established for better control of healthcare services to ensure that the State's population was disease-free.

Mr. Gehlot also announced setting up of a Board of Investment to facilitate the grant of approvals to investments on a one-step pattern, a Nehru Child Protection Fund for protection of child rights and strict control over human trafficking and child labour, besides action to check adulteration and establishment of fast-track courts for trial of these cases.

The budget proposed an increase in Dearness Allowance from 12% to 17% for the State government employees effective from July 2019 and recruitment to about 53,000 posts. The construction of 15 new medical colleges will be completed in the next four years with an expenditure of ₹5,000 crore. “For ensuring physical, mental and intellectual development of students, Saturday will be ‘No Bag Day’ in all government schools,” Mr. Gehlot said.