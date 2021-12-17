No new Omicron cases, but Maharashtra’s COVID-19 cases rise

Prohibitory orders from December 16 to 31 come into play to contain infections

While no new case of Omicron was reported from Maharashtra on Thursday, the prohibitory orders issued earlier by the Mumbai police (from December 16 to New Year’s eve on December 31) to preclude the spread of the variant nonetheless came into play.

The Omicron tally of 32 cases stayed constant and 25 of them had already been discharged, said officials. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of Omicron cases in the country thus far, prompting vigilance and screening to be stepped up at the Mumbai international airport and the airports in Pune and Nagpur.

Mumbai has reported the highest number of cases (13) till date followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune (10).

On Wednesday, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed by the Mumbai police from December 16 to December 31 — covering Christmas and New Year eve — banning large gatherings to rein in the contagion.

The police order, which permits only fully vaccinated individuals to enter shops and establishments, said the restrictions were necessary in view of the continued threat posed by the highly infectious variant.

The number of COVID-19 cases was however higher as compared with recoveries.

While 877 cases were recorded against 632 discharges, the active case tally rose incrementally to 6,693. While Mumbai reported 272 cases, Pune district reported nearly 220.

With 19 deaths, the toll till date rose to 1,41,317.