No negotiation over Naga national flag: NSCN (I-M)    

November 23, 2022 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

The National Socialist Council of Nagalim, also called the Isak-Muivah of the NSCN or NSCN (I-M), has ruled out any negotiation over the Naga national flag.

The extremist group has been insisting that there can be no solution to the “Indo-Naga” peace process without the Naga flag and Yehzabo (Naga constitution).

The Naga national flag is all about the “God-given history” and identity of the Naga people, the outfit said in the November issue of Nagalim Voice, its monthly mouthpiece.

“The principle of ‘one people-one nation’ as symbolised by the Naga national flag is being targeted desperately,” the NSCN (I-M) said in an apparent attack on the Centre for the stalemate over the contentious issues of a separate Naga flag and Constitution.

These two issues have stalled the peace process after more than 80 rounds of talks between the Centre and the Naga extremist groups, primarily the NSCN (I-M) since it declared ceasefire in mid-1997.

Former government interlocutor R.N. Ravi, currently the Governor of Tamil Nadu, had rejected the NSCN (I-M)’s demand for a separate flag and Constitution on a number of occasions.

“Ironically, the over-indulgence by the Government of India in playing the delaying game is something that is getting into the nerves of the NSCN talks team. Nevertheless, we shall hold the ground though we found government’s cynicism wearing at times,” the outfit said.

The outfit admitted that the complexity of the Naga political issue made the peace process drag on for more than 25 years. “However, the complexity should not be used for any dirty play,” it noted.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had recently attributed the State’s backwardness in all areas of development to the unresolved Naga political issue.

“Even if the Central government and the Naga political groups sign a final peace accord or settlement, there will be no real peace if the Nagas cannot act as one people,” he said, referring to inter-tribe differences.

