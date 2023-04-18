ADVERTISEMENT

No need to boycott Amul in Karnataka: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

April 18, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 12:16 pm IST - Surat

The row involving the two unions — Nandini and Amul — started recently after the latter announced that it would supply its milk varieties in Bengaluru.

PTI

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid the Nandini versus Amul battle in Karnataka, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has stressed that there is no need to boycott Amul in the southern State.

The row involving the two unions — Nandini and Amul — started recently after the latter announced that it would supply its milk varieties in Bengaluru.

"There is no need to boycott Amul in my view. You keep doing what you want to do. If Amul is snatching something, it is a matter of protest," Mr. Patel said on April 17.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka have alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to "kill" Nandini by allowing Amul in the southern state.

They have also expressed their apprehension that a scarcity of Nandini products would be created to make way for Amul to take over.

The Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka has, however, denied the charge, saying there is no threat to Nandini from Amul. Interacting with reporters in Surat, Mr. Patel also said Surat has good town-planning schemes.

Noting that there has been an increase in the demand for water and electricity in the city, he said they are moving towards renewable energy to meet the power demands.

"Water is equally important for people and business activities. We have to see what more we can do," the Chief Minister said. He also said Gujarat is moving towards natural farming.

"During Covid and post-Covid, we have seen how people aged between 40 and 50 years are going for full-body checkups since diseases such as cancer and diabetes are increasing. Earlier, people would think about full-body checkups after turning 50. Similarly, chemicals are destroying the health of the land," Mr. Patel said.

Stressing that natural farming is the way ahead, he said even though Opposition parties might be raising questions about farming, no farmer has any complaint. "The farmers are not supporting them. They (Opposition parties) can say anything," the Chief Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Gujarat / Ahmedabad

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US