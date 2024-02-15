No need for Opposition in Assam, says Chief Minister Sarma

February 15, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 15 said the performance of his Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has virtually negated the need for an Opposition in the State.

He also claimed all Congress MLAs were keen on joining the saffron camp although the BJP does not have space to accommodate them.

“What is the need for an Opposition in Assam where the government’s performance leaves no room for questioning,” he said, claiming that the BJP-led government has been working tirelessly for the welfare of the people of the State.

The BJP leads the ruling alliance with 63 MLAs followed by the Asom Gana Parishad with eight, the United People’s Party Liberal with seven, and a lone independent. The alliance is backed by Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das, two Congress MLAs who declared their support to the government on Wednesday.

“The two Congress MLAs decided to support the welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Dr. Sarma said.

He also said two more Congress MLAs — Shashi Kanta Das and Siddeque Ahmed — have also joined his government’s vikas yatra (development march).

“Of the 25 Congress MLAs in Assam, four have joined our mission. The remaining 21 will join us too,” he said, taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“It seems that the Bharat Jodo Yatra started by Rahul Gandhi has turned into a Congress Todo Yatra (Break Congress March),” the Chief Minister quipped.

He insisted that the BJP does not have much space left to accommodate all Congress leaders eager to cross over. “I am trying to create space for all,” he said.

