No need for lockdown in Himachal Pradesh: CM

Hamirpur

19 April 2021 13:04 IST

Mr. Thakur said media personnel would be given vaccination on a priority basis.

There is no need for a lockdown in Himachal Pradesh since the State government was doing its best to deal with the COVID-19 situation, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on April 19. He said the government was working on containing the virus and strengthening the economy.

People’s cooperation is the need of the hour to combat coronavirus, he said, asking that all COVID-19 related norms be observed. He said vaccination along with usage of face masks, maintenance of social distancing and repeated washing of hands were the main weapons against the virus.

On the issue of helping families who have lost family members to COVID-19, he said since their number was high, a final decision to this effect would be taken after thorough discussions.

Advertising

Advertising

He said media personnel would be vaccinated on a priority basis.

Responding to a question, he said the BJP was united and would win the Mandi Lok Sabha and Fatehpur Assembly bypolls with ease since the people were happy with the performance of BJP-led governments both at the Centre and in the State.

Mr. Thakur said the government was keeping a watch on the drought situation in the State and assure the people there was no water crisis in any part of the State. Adequate supply of water would be ensured, he said.

When asked about his visit to Samirpur to meet former Chief Minister P..K Dhumal, he said it was a courtesy call. “Mr. Dhumal is a senior leader and his suggestions are vital for running the government,” he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 1,177 on April 18 with 10 more fatalities, while 788 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 76,375.