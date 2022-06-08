No need for any anti-conversion law in Bihar: Nitish

Alliance partner BJP has been raising the demand for sometime

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said there was no need for any anti-conversion law in Bihar, where members of different religious communities live in peace and harmony.

Of late, leaders of the BJP – the ruling alliance partner – have been demanding such a law.

“The government has always been alert here [in the State]. And people of all religious communities and groups live in peace. There is no such dispute in the State. Everyone is doing their own work in their own way. There is no incident like riot in Bihar. So there is no need for any such move here,” Mr. Kumar said, when mediapersons asked him about the need for an anti-conversion law, on the sidelines of a government function in Patna.

However, BJP leaders have been stressing the need for an anti-conversion law in the State. Recently, some senior State BJP leaders had urged the State government that “Rohingyas and Bangladeshis” who had “sneaked into” Bihar should not be counted in the caste-based census to “legitimise” their stay.