No need for anti-conversion law in Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

June 08, 2022 17:24 IST

BJP hardliners such as Union minister Giriraj Singh have been stressing on the need for an anti-conversion law

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday asserted that there was "no need" for an anti-conversion law in the State where the government was "alert" and members of different religious communities lived in peace.

Mr. Kumar gave the statement when asked by journalists about the need for such a law in the wake of reports appearing in the press, sporadically, about Hindus allegedly changing their faith following enticements offered by proselytizers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The government has always been alert here. And all people, be they from any religious group, live in peace. Hence such a move is not required here," the Chief Minister said emphatically.

The averment by Mr. Kumar, who controls the Janata Dal (United) JD(U) and owes his rise in politics to the socialist movement, could also be seen as a strong message to his ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP hardliners such as Union minister Giriraj Singh have been stressing on the need for an anti-conversion law.

Ideological divide between Mr. Kumar and BJP has also come to the fore on the issue of caste census.

BJP leaders, including some Ministers in the cabinet, have been alleging that many "Rohingyas" and "Bangladeshis" have sneaked into Bihar and care must be taken not to legitimise their stay by including them in the State-level headcount of castes.

Notwithstanding their political collaboration that goes back to the 1990s, Mr. Kumar has not been on the same page with the BJP on issues such as Ayodhya, Article 370, Uniform Civil Code, triple talaq, NRC and legislative measures for population control.