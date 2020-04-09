No move on extending curfew yet: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that no decision had been taken yet on extending the curfew in the State beyond April 14 even as the State reported seven fresh cases of COVID-19.

The State government was yet to take a decision in the matter and a call in this regard would be taken after the Cabinet meeting on April 10, he said in a statement here.

The government was continuously assessing and reviewing the evolving situation, which was changing day to day, and any decision would be taken in the context of the conditions prevailing around mid-April, keeping in mind the overall interest of the State and its people, he said.

“Though pandemic was currently in control in Punjab, nothing could be predicted at the moment, given the ever-changing dynamics of the situation,” he said, adding that all the factors would be taken into account before coming to a final decision on extending or lifting the curfew, either fully or partially.

The Chief Minister also announced that a task force would soon be set up to find ways for the State to gradually come out of the unprecedented lockdown.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister held a video conference with industrialists.

After the meeting, he tweeted, Interacted over video conferencing with experts of Punjab’s industry regarding measures to be taken to assist industry during the #Covid19 crisis.

106 positive cases

According to the State health department two patients who tested positive are from Jalandhar, while one is from Faridkot. Four other cases were from Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, taking the tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 106, it added.

