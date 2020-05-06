No more buses from Surat to Ganjam, says Odisha

Odisha government on Tuesday disallowed a bus journey by Odia migrant workers from Surat in Gujarat to the State following travel hardships and violation of social distancing norms.

Holding a review meeting with senior officials through video conferencing, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ordered that migrant workers will be allowed to return by trains only.

About 300 buses carrying more than 50 persons each had arrived in Ganjam district and many more buses were on their way to the State from Surat, according to official sources.

As many as four road accidents involving buses coming from Surat to Ganjam and a few other districts were reported in the State during the past one week. Steps are now being taken to arrange more special trains to facilitate the return of migrant workers.

During the meeting, Mr. Patnaik directed officials to pay special attention to the six migration-prone districts of Ganjam, Balangir, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore. Instructions have been issued for strict observance of social distancing norms at the quarantine centres.

The State government has so far created 10,751 temporary medical centres in rural areas, with facilities to accommodate 4.68 lakh people who are returning from other States.

Arrangements made

Arrangements have been made for the stay of 32,524 persons in 415 quarantine centres in urban local bodies in the State, the meeting was informed. A sum of ₹120 is being spent per person per day to provide food to the returnees, apart from the provision of essential items, including toothbrush, toothpaste and water bottles.

Mr. Patnaik also directed the officials to focus on restoration of normalcy in the green zones by facilitating agricultural and industrial activities without any hindrance.

Meanwhile, six more persons tested positive for the coronavirus — three in Balasore district, and one each in Ganjam, Sundargarh and Cuttack districts — taking the State’s total tally to 175 on Tuesday. While the total number of active cases increased to 114, one person died and 60 patients had been discharged.

When 16 of the 30 districts have reported COVID-19 cases so far, the number of containment zones has decreased from 62 to 47, in which measures are being to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Increased testing

The review meeting also decided to make registration, testing and quarantine mandatory for residents of the State likely return from other countries in the near future.

The authorities were also asked to increase COVID-19 testing capacity to 15,000 samples per day in the State. About 3,500 samples are being tested per day at present and efforts are on to create testing facilities at Baripada, Balasore, Balangir and Koraput.