No mercy for militants, their supporters: J&K L-G Sinha

Warning comes a day after killing of policeman in Kulgam

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said there will be no mercy for militants and their supporters in Kashmir, a day after militants attacked and killed one policeman and injured two others in south Kashmir’s Kulgam.

Speaking during an official function in Kulgam, L-G Sinha said there was no place for violence in the land of Sufi saints.

“Misguided youth must shun violence, choose better future. I urge imams (priests) and khateebs (preachers) to keep a watch on children and prevent them from treading wrong path. The J&K admin is committed to creating schemes that will strengthen the abilities of youth.”

Talking tough against militants amid stepped up operations by the security forces in J&K, the L-G said his administration was committed to ensuring peace and development in Kashmir.

“In the land of sufi saints like Syed Simnani, who have spilled the blood and sweat to promote peace and defeat violence, there is no place for any sort of violence. We are committed to promote the vision of Sufi saints and promote the culture of peace and progress,” he added.

Without naming Pakistan, the L-G said the neighbouring country, besides some elements in J&K, doesn’t want peace. “But we are committed to defeat violence,” he added.

Praising a resident from Kulgam, Tanvir Khan, son of a rickshaw puller who cracked the Indian Economic Service (IES), Mr. Sinha said, “Khan made the people of not only Kulgam but entire J&K feel proud. Youth must take cue from him and follow his footsteps and choose better future.”

He also paid tributes to deceased policeman Nisar Ahmad, who was shot dead by militants on Saturday. “The entire J&K administration stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and every possible support will be extended,” L-G Sinha said.