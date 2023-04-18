No mafia can spread terror in U.P., says CM

April 18, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - LUCKNOW

In his first public appearance after the murders of former MP Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf outside a hospital in Prayagraj on April 15, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that no mafia could spread terror in U.P. anymore, and those who were ‘trouble’ for the State were in trouble themselves today.

The CM added that the State government was capable of safeguarding the interests of investors. “No criminal or mafia can threaten anyone in Uttar Pradesh anymore, those who were ‘trouble’ for U.P. earlier, are in ‘trouble’ themselves today,” said the CM while speaking at an event in Lucknow, where the U.P. government and the Central government signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up textile parks across Lucknow and Hardoi.

Mr. Adityanath attacked the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) governments for the poor law and order scenario between 2007-17 period, alleging that the State was known for riots and crimes. “Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was known for crime and riots. More than 700 riots took place between 2012-17 in the State, while over 364 riots occurred between 2007-12. But not a single riot has taken place from 2017 till now,” said the CM.

Talking about the infrastructure push, Mr. Adityanath said that the State government was paving way for U.P.’s development through airports, highways, as well as proper law and order situation. Mr. Adityanath thanked the Prime Minister for choosing the State under the Centre’s ambitious PM Mega Integrated Textiles and Apparel (PM Mitra) scheme, and described it as a step towards making U.P. the ‘new textile hub’ of the country.

“Uttar Pradesh is one of the biggest beneficiaries of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision,” he said, while adding that despite having a rich history, U.P. districts like Kanpur had lost their sheen in the textile industry. However, things had changed in the last six years, he added. Along with the CM, the MoU-signing function was attended by Minister of Commerce and Industry and Textiles Piyush Goyal.

