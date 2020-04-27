No lockdown relaxation in Ghaziabad

In line with the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision not to extend the Home Ministry’s directive, permitting shops of some non-essential items outside containment zones to open with riders, to the State, the Ghaziabad administration maintained a status quo in the city.

“We are in a crucial phase in the fight against COVID-19 and the lockdown has helped us counter its threat. By giving relaxation, we don’t want to negate the advances made,” said District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey.

Stringent steps

In fact, the district administration made the conditions of the lockdown even more stringent. The grocery store now could open only till 4 p.m. and the vegetable and fruit shops have to down their shutters by 2 p.m.

The administration has also issued an advisory to government officials who travel to Delhi. They have been asked to leave the city by 9 a.m.

The advisory further said that a larger number of third and fourth-grade officials of Delhi and Central government reside in Ghaziabad. “According to the directions of the Central and Delhi government only 33% of them are required to be present on a given day. But it has been noticed that a large number of them are crossing the border after showing their identity cards. To reduce this traffic, we have asked them to get daily or weekly passes issued from their respective departments. Without these passes, they would not be allowed to cross or enter the Ghaziabad border,” the advisory said.

Meanwhile, the daily wagers are struggling to make the ends meet. The Sector 5 market of Vaishali, the hub of commercial activity, wore a deserted look on Sunday. The physically-challenged Vijay Kumar Diskhit was trying to knead the flour.

‘Beggars better placed’

“I didn’t have the physical strength to walk down to Kannauj, my home town. My friend, who somehow managed, has left the responsibility of his tea stall to me. But who knew that people would stop even having tea.” Pointing at beggars, who could be seen in large numbers in the marketplace, Mr. Dikshit said they were placed better than him. “At least people show sympathy towards them.” Before he could complete his sentence, Toofan walked in and spat on the road. When reminded of the Prime Minister’s Man Ki Baat, the auto mechanic said, “Sahib, old habits will take time to change.”