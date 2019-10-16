No leave for U.P. field officials till Nov.-end

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday issued an order saying officials on “field duty” will not be granted leave till November 30, attributing its decision to the festival season and security concerns ahead of the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict.

The instructions came on the last day of the Supreme Court hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case.

The judgment in the matter is to be pronounced by November 17.

While an earlier official order stated that the decision was related to the festival season, a fresh note said the Ayodhya verdict was also a concern.

Officials considered to be on field duties include civil and police officers posted at the district and lower levels.

In the order, Additional Chief Secretary Mukul Singhal said the government after deliberations decided that in view of the coming festival season no official should be granted leave unless in the most unavoidable circumstances, till November 30.

Letter to DGP

Later, Special Secretary Home R.P. Singh, in a letter to the U.P. DGP, said that keeping in mind festivals and expected verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya issue, no leave, except in unavoidable situations, of officers and employees in field duty should be sanctioned till November-end. It should also be ensured that they remain present in their respective headquarters till the given date, the order said.

“Ensure strict implementation of this order,” Mr. Singh added in the letter.