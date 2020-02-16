‘No lack of communication between Scindia and Nath’

Days after Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia threatened to hit the streets against the Kamal Nath-led government over fulfilment of poll manifesto, veteran party leader Digvijaya Singh said there was no lack of communication between Mr. Scindia and the Chief Minister.

Mr. Singh was talking to reporters here on Saturday after attending the Madhya Pradesh Congress Coordination Committee meeting held in New Delhi earlier that day.

“The party manifesto is meant to be fulfilled in five years. Right now, the government has completed only 15 months. Talks are on with the guest teachers over their demands and a formula is being worked out. A solution will be found,” he said.

“There is no lack of communication between Kamal Nathji and Mr. Scindia...there is no need for any mediation,” Mr. Singh added.

‘Peaceful talks’

Amid reports that Mr. Scindia had left the coordination committee meeting midway, Mr. Singh said, “During the meeting (in Delhi) we discussed all the issues. Some reports showed that he (Mr. Scindia) left the meeting in a huff. But they (reports) are absolutely wrong. During the meeting that took place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., talks were held in a peaceful manner.”

Mr. Scindia, while addressing a public rally in Tikamgarh on Thursday, had threatened that he would hit the streets if the party’s manifesto and guest teachers’ demands are not fulfilled in Madhya Pradesh.

“I want to tell the guest teachers — I heard your demand before Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. I want to assure you that your demand already stands underlined in our party’s government’s manifesto,” he had said.

“Our turn will come, I assure you. Even if it does not come, don’t worry I will become your shield and sword,” Mr. Scindia had added.