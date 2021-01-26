No information on arrest of top NLFT leader in Bangladesh, says Tripura police

A section of media has said Utpal Debbarma was arrested in Chittagong

The Tripura police on Monday said they had no information to confirm reports on the arrest of a top extremist leader in Bangladesh. A section of media ran news that Utpal Debbarma, vice-president of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), was arrested in Chittagong, the port city in southeast Bangladesh, on Sunday.

The reports claimed Utpal Debbarma was picked up from his ‘hideout’ in Chittagong by the counter-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh police. One report claimed he was taken to a ‘safe house’ where he was being interrogated.

A senior police official said they had no credible information to confirm the arrest of Utpal Debbarma. He, however, confirmed that the fugitive has been operating from his hideouts in the neighbouring country.

Utpal Debbarma is one of few underground leaders from Tripura who has not yet given up arms and continues to lead the Biswamohan Debbarma faction of the NLFT, commonly known as NLFT (BM). He was the self-styled foreign secretary in the undivided NLFT and currently holding the position of self-styled vice-president in the group.

NLFT (BM) recently stepped up activities in Tripura. The outfit was blamed for murder after kidnapping of a non-tribal trader in north Tripura, and kidnapping of three workers from a border fencing construction site in Dhalai district. The workers were freed after their kin reportedly paid ransom.

Over the past month, police arrested four NLFT militants and organised the surrender of four Myanmar-trained militants. Police also managed to detain a number of NLFT collaborators, especially on extortion charges.