No infiltration reported along LoC this year, says J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh

Jammu & Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Saturday said no incident of infiltration was reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Union Territory (UT) after a fresh affirmation by India and Pakistan in February to abide by the 2003 ceasefire agreement.

“I would love to see zero infiltration throughout the year 2021. There has been zero infiltration on the LoC across the UT and no fresh ceasefire violation was reported,” Mr. Singh said on the sidelines of the inauguration of an under-19 T20 zonal-level cricket tournament at the Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar.

He said 2020 was one of the best years in the UT. “I hope 2021 is better than the previous year,” he added.

On the recent spurt in local recruitment in militant ranks in the Valley, Mr. Singh said, “The situation is not alarming. Some youth have joined militancy in Srinagar as they were radicalised by those elements who are not happy with the peace. We will deal with such issues. We will have to put our heads together with the religious leaders and social activists. They have to play a role to ensure that the youth are kept away from the gun”.

The DGP said there was no let-up in neighbouring countries “sending weapons and drugs in large quantities”.

“Huge quantities of pistols, AK rifles of various kinds, M-4 U.S.-made rifles and those made in Pakistan or Afghanistan were seized last year in the Valley,” he added.

He also underlined the efforts of the security forces that led to the surrender of three dozen youth — around 12 during live encounters — in J&K last year.