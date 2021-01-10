No industrial policy will work without peace effort, says Hasnain Masoodi

NC MP calls for taking into cognisance political aspirations of people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh

Senior National Conference leader and Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi on Sunday said “no policy would fetch any result without taking into cognisance political aspirations” of people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, while referring to recently introduced ₹28,400-crore industrial policy in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is to be realised that there can be no islands of prosperity in a sea of pain and agony. The new industrial policy would not fetch any result without taking into cognisance political aspirations of people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh,” Mr. Masoodi, also coordinator of the Gupkar alliance, said.

He said the national-level trade bodies, which welcomed the Jammu and Kashmir industrial policy, must realise that peace and development go hand in hand. “Peace would not be possible without political aspirations respected and addressed,” he added.

Calling for an “aggressive peace initiative to address the political aspirations,” the MP said, “Earlier announcements, like the ₹6,165 crore package announced by the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2002 and ₹80,000 crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, have not changed anything on the ground.”

He said the alienation, despite such announcements, had been ever increasing in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The unconstitutional measures of August 5, 2019, nothing less than a misadventure, have further widened the gulf. Hundreds of lives have been lost in about a hundred encounters, quite a few in urban areas of Srinagar and Jammu. The preventive detention law, an anathema to the Constitution, continues to be invoked with impunity and young and old detained hundreds of miles away from their homes,” Mr. Masoodi said.

He asked the Government of India to “undo the August 5, 2019 decisions, restore autonomy provided under the Delhi Agreement 1952, initiate dialogue with all the stakeholders for lasting peace.”

“There is a need to open the historical and traditional routes between all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir to facilitate trade, travel and people-to-people contact in an important region of South Asia,” he added.