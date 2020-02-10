Other States

‘No harm in following tradition’

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.  

If conditions are met with, says West Bengal Governor

Two days after he delivered his budget speech drafted by the State government, sticking to the convention, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said there was no harm in following parampara (tradition), if all conditions are met with.

Speculation was rife that Mr. Dhankhar, who had frequent run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee government, might add or omit portions to the budget speech, after his request for changes in the text was rejected by the TMC government.

The Governor, while talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, said the government had initially submitted the speech to him without any supporting document.

“I had said that it was not possible for me (to read out the speech) without going through those papers. The State Finance Minister [Amit Mitra] then met me and requested me to deliver the speech as per parampara (tradition) and the officials brought necessary documents,” he stated.

Mr. Dhankhar also insisted that he believed in “moving forward”. “There should be mutual trust between the two sides,” he added.

