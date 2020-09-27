No garba in Gujarat this year due to COVID-19

27 September 2020 04:33 IST

Navratri Mahotsav too has been cancelled this year.

The COVID-19 outbreak in Gujarat would deprive the people of the State of the famed garba celebrations during the Navaratra festival, as the Gujarat government on Saturday announced that it would not permit any garba event anywhere due to the pandemic.

The government said it would also not hold the State-level Navratri Mahotsav this year during the festival period from October 17 to October 25. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani after a review meeting.

In a statement, the government said, “in public interest in view of the pandemic, CM has taken a decision to not allow the garba celebrations and also not hold the State level event at Ahmedabad.”

Earlier, State BJP President C.R. Patil also said that no garba festival should be held because it can accelerate the spread of the virus. “It is not possible to maintain social distancing norms and discipline during the garba which attract thousands of people playing in garba in event venues,” a government official said.

COVID-19 infections are yet to peak in Gujarat, as the number of cases continues to increase. So far, 3,409 people have officially died of the disease in the State, but according to experts, the actual fatality figure could be substantially higher.