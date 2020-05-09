Other States

No fees for medical screening, Maharashtra tells HC

Court wants decision on levying costs for transport of migrant workers

The Maharashtra government on Friday informed the Bombay High Court that the medical screening of migrant workers will be done for free.

A single judge Bench of Justice S.C. Gupte was hearing two public interest litigations (PILs), filed by NGOs Sarva Hara Jan Andolan and Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan, relating to redressal of grievances of migrant labourers in Maharashtra following the nationwide lockdown.

Government counsel B.P. Samant told the court that the government has modified its earlier orders under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, with respect to the transport and medical expenses for migrant workers and decided to provide free medical screening.

He said the medical screenings will be conducted by doctors and practitioners of the State or the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Advocate Rinita Bector said the court however asked the counsel to take a decision on whether it would or not bear the transportation costs of migrant workers who wished to return to their home towns.

The judge also suggested that the government should publicise whatever decision is taken so that migrant workers know about it.

Coronavirus
