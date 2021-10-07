No favouritism in admissions, says DU

‘Students from all Boards treated fairly’

As students from across the country knock on the doors of Delhi University (DU) for admission into its various undergraduate programmes, the university, in the absence of an entrance exam, is facing a challenge in admitting students from various school Boards solely based on cut-off percentages.

Colleges such as Shri Ram College of Commerce, Ramjas College, Hindu College and Hansraj College that released a 100% cut-off for admission to some of its courses have seen general category seats fill up as students from the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education have secured many of the seats with a best-four subjects’ score of 100%.

The high number of candidates with a score of 100% coming from the Kerala Board have seen some student groups on the DU campuses start a protest demanding that the university bring about a “moderation” process to ensure that candidates from all Boards have an equal opportunity to secure admission at the university.

“DU is bound to admit students satisfying all the eligibility criteria. It is a matter of shame that applicants are being discriminated against based on their Board,” said Akhil K.M. of the Student Federation of India, Delhi University.

Siddharth Yadav from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which has been protesting at the admission office of the university, says that his organisation is demanding a process of “moderation” so that there is no regional skew in admissions.

The university said that in the first cut-off list, 60,904 candidates had applied. Of them, 46,054 were from the Central Board of Secondary Education. Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said that as on Thursday, 31,172 candidates from the CBSE; 2,365 from the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education; 1,540 from the Board of School Education, Haryana; 1,429 from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations; and 1,301 candidates from the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, in addition to other State Boards, had successfully secured their admissions.

The university added that being a prestigious Central University, it was its utmost responsibility to maintain justice and equity among all meritorious candidates.