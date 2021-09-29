No discrimination under our government, says Adityanath

LUCKNOW

29 September 2021 22:45 IST

‘If Dewa Sharif in Barabanki to be developed, then Mahadeva temple would also have to be developed’

If the Dewa Sharif, a famous shrine in Barabanki, has to be developed then even the Mahadeva, a well-known Shiva temple, would have to be developed, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday as he stressed that “one-sided development” would not work in the State.

Mr. Adityanath, who is touring districts and launching projects ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls, said there was no discrimination under his government even as he alleged that under the previous governments restrictions were put on celebration of Hindu festivals.

“The government doesn’t discriminate now. Dewa Sharif ka vikas hona hain toh Mahadeva ka bhi vikas hona hain. Ek tarfa vikas nahi chalega,” Mr. Adityanath said.

Speaking in Barabanki district, which he described as the “gateway to Ram Rajya,” as it connects Lucknow to Ayodhya, Mr. Adityanath said that under the previous governments of SP and BSP, Kanwariyas who would play DJ during their Kanwad yatra had to face police lathicharge.

“Government property would be grabbed but nobody was there to question. The immersion of idols [murti visarjan] would not be held in a peaceful manner,” said Mr. Adityanath.

In contrast, he said, under the BJP government, the administration provided an “atmosphere of security” to the Kanwad pilgrims who set out for the darshan of Lodeshwar Maharaj Mandir, in groups, dancing, singing bhajans and playing the DJ.

According to the Barabanki district website, people flock to the temple, situated on the banks of the Ghagra, in lakhs in the month of Phalgun every year on the occasion of Mahashivratri to worship and offer water to the famous shivling.

Mr. Adityanath sought people’s support for his government and said in return he would ensure them security, respect and development.