No discrimination in West Bengal, Mamata tries to hard sell State for foreign investment

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses at the inauguration of Bengal Business Conclave 2019 at Digha on Wednesday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses at the inauguration of Bengal Business Conclave 2019 at Digha on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Addressing the summit in the coastal town of Digha, the Chief Minister said the figures relating to employment, growth and poverty alleviation in the State are far better than the national average.

Emphasizing on the cosmopolitan nature of West Bengal, State’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday tried to hard sell her State at the Bengal Business Conclave by stating that there will be no discrimination in Bengal against anybody.

Addressing the summit in the coastal town of Digha in the State’s Purba Medinipur district, Ms. Banerjee spoke of the slump in the economy in the country and said figures relating to employment, growth and poverty alleviation of Bengal are far better than the national average.

“We don’t divide the people. We never utter a single word against any caste and creed or religion. We believe all of us are together…Not a single person can utter a word that they are deprived or being discriminated. Bengal provides vision for rest of the country,” the Chief Minister said.

‘Gateway for Asia’

Speaking about geographical advantage of the State she said that Bengal is the gateway for Asia and added that the State has proximity to major international destinations like Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Singapore. She tried to hard sell the State as an investment destination for delegates of 28 countries such as UK, USA, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Poland, Australia, Thailand, Russia, Italy and China who attended the meet.

“Please invest in Bengal. We will give you full cooperation,” the Chief Minister said, adding that she is not speaking about the “gloom and doom situation or the loot or scoot situation.”

Speaking about the tourism sector, the Chief Minister said every year the State gets 16 lakh foreign tourist, 8 crore domestic tourist and there is enormous scope to invest in the sector. Ms. Banerjee said the State has land use, land bank, tourism, IT and tea tourism policies which will help industrialist’s investing in Bengal.

