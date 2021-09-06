No debates on price rise as it’s difficult time due to COVID-19: Nitish Kumar

PATNA

Yet to get any response from Centre on caste- based census demand, he says

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on September 6 said that since it was a difficult time due to COVID-19, prices of things would go up and there should not be more debates on it.

“At present, the priority is on eradication of the pandemic, and once it gets over, things would be normal again. But we should all accept that the country is currently passing through a difficult time these days due to COVID-19. Prices of things would go up and other things too would happen. What can one do? There should not be much debate or discussion on this [price rise] now”, Mr. Kumar told media persons after his weekly ‘Janata ke durbar mein Mukhyamantri (Chief Minister in people’s court) programme.

The Centre and the State government have been spending huge amounts to tide over the crisis, he noted. “The State government has spent ₹10,000 crore on COVID-19 management”, he stated.

When asked if he had received any response from the Centre on the consistent demand to conduct a caste- based census, he observed, “not yet. I’ll inform you the moment I get any information on this. We’ve already met the Prime Minister on this issue and I must say one thing that it [caste-based census] will benefit all sections of society”.

Flood situation

On the flood situation in the State, he pointed out that nearly 57 lakh people have been hit by the flood, which was not over yet since the month of September is still there to watch.

“I’ve asked all departments concerned to stay alert to meet any eventuality. The Water Resources Department has been carrying out studies on the possibility of interlinking the small rivers to minimise the scale of devastation of recurring floods,” asserted Mr. Kumar who, of late, has been making aerial survey of the flood-affected areas.

A Central team of officials too had visited Bihar to assess the damage caused by the flood. “It is customary. Every year we ask them to visit the flooded areas of the State to assess the damage. They come, assess and also help the State as they find it proper. The State government has been providing relief to people affected with flood in every possible way”, he stressed.

People from various parts of the State visit his ‘janata durbar’ to putforth their complaints and grievances.