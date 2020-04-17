No dearth of tricksters in Mizo folklore, says expert

The trickster is a common and popular staple of most folklore and Mizo folklore has a fair share of them, says R. Thangvunga, professor in Mizoram University’s Department of Mizo language.

The self-seeking ‘Machiavellian trickster’ sits at the top of the list of bad hats in Mizo folklore, says Prof. Thangvunga.

The manipulative ‘Odyssean trickster’ comes second in his analysis published in the university’s journal followed by the humorous ‘Dickensian trickster’, the boastful ‘Herculean trickster’ and the witty trickster posing problems that require intelligence.

According to Prof. Thangvunga, most folklore tends to ignore the underbelly of a society or community and focus on stories of heroism and semi-supernatural deeds of one’s ancestors. Such stories “boost the collective ego of one’s community more effectively than pots of rice beer to a safe level of ethnic pride.”

Such tales, he says, may not have played any significant role in “preserving our tribal ethnicity as well as providing a shield against the infiltration of a Machiavellian breed of more advanced nations”.

But the Machiavellian trickster existed in Mizo folklore before such infiltration. The professor cites the example of brothers Chhura and Nahaia to make a point.

Nahaia often makes younger brother Chhura the butt of profitable jokes, once proposing to exchange houses so that Chhura and his wife could watch the stars while going to bed. It wasn’t until the monsoon that Chhura realised his folly.

Prof Thanvunga cites Keimingi, the daughter of the chief of the 'tigermen', assigned to bewitch and take revenge on tiger hunter Hualtungamtawna, as an example of the Odyssean trickster, manipulator and opportunist.

The lazy Samdala is an example of the Dickensian tricksters, lacking intellectual finesse for any ulterior motive but providing comic relief often at their own expense. He offers to be eaten by a tiger only if he is carried to the top of a hill, but once he reaches his destination, he scares the tiger away with the story of an animal-eater.

The tale of Thailungi, a 10-year-old girl sold off by her stepmother, qualifies as that of a Herculean trickster who uses gimmicks to accomplish impossible missions, the professor says. He cites the story of Chemteii, who stops her father from being robbed of inheritance by using her intelligence to find answers to tricky questions by the local king.