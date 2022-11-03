No dearth of platelets, beds for dengue patients in Uttar Pradesh: Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

The Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh also alleged that for political gains, Samajwadi Party has been targeting the State government on issues related to health through social media and creating panic among people.

PTI Lucknow
November 03, 2022 14:51 IST

Brajesh Pathak. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on November 3 claimed that there is no dearth of platelets and beds for the treatment of 7,000 dengue patients in the State.

"There is a panic among people about Dengue due to the media. In October last year, there were 17,000-18,000 Dengue cases. Presently, till last night there were seven thousand Dengue patients undergoing treatment in the State," Mr. Pathak told reporters while going to attend the State Cabinet meeting.

The Samajwadi Party spokespersons are vocal about the spread of dengue in Uttar Pradesh and have been highlighting the lack of arrangements in the State's government hospitals.

He said that directives have been issued to admit patients if needed and there is no dearth of platelets and beds in the State for them.

"News about a new fever, more dangerous than dengue, has been doing rounds in the media. I have talked to experts about it and this is misleading. People are having viral fever due to the change in weather," the Deputy CM said. He also appealed to the public to ensure that there is no waterlogging in areas near them.

