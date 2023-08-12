HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No dearth of girls, Rahul wouldn’t blow kiss to 50-year-old woman: Bihar Cong. MLA  

Hisua MLA Neetu Singh’s comment draws sharp reaction from BJP

August 12, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST - Patna

Amarnath Tewary
Amarnath Tewary

A Bihar Congress MLA on August 11 stirred a controversy over the Rahul Gandhi “flying kiss” episode, asking why the party leader would blow a kiss towards a 50-year-old woman when he doesn’t have any “dearth of girls”.

Hisua MLA Neetu Singh was apparently referring to Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, who along with several other women BJP MPs had filed a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that Mr. Gandhi blew a flying kiss towards them while in the House on August 9.

“Our [leader] Rahul ji has no dearth of girls. If he has to blow a kiss, he would blow it to a girl. Why would he blow a kiss to a 50-year-old woman?” the MLA told mediapersons.

A video of the comment also surfaced on social media.

The MLA’s remark drew a sharp reaction from the BJP. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said on X (formerly Twitter) that the legislator’s comment “reflects the bankrupt mindset of Congress leaders”.

“It is ridiculous to hear how a woman Congress MLA defends her party leader’s shameless gesture towards women MPs,” he added while sharing a video clip of the MLA’s remark.

Meanwhile, the Congress’ alliance partner in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), defended the MLA’s remark. “Before making any comment over the Congress MLA, BJP leaders should look into their shortcomings. The Congress MLA has rightly said that Rahul Gandhi does not have such a character,” RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said.

Related Topics

Bihar / Indian National Congress / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.