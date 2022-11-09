No danger to Koyna dam: Maharashtra government says, after reports of seepage from emergency valve tunnel

A file photo of Koyna dam in Satara district, Maharashtra. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maharashtra Water Resources Department has said there is no danger to the Koyna dam, following reports of water seepage from a wall of an emergency valve tunnel at the Koyna Hydroelectric Project in Satara district.

“The seepage was taking place due to cracks in the concrete interlining of a surge well,” the Department said on November 8.

“There is a ‘head race tunnel’ through which water from Navaja tower flows for power generation at one of the units of the Koyna Hydroelectric Project,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a surge well at the end of the tunnel from where water flows towards the power generation room and this well was constructed 100 metres deep in sheetrock in 1960,” the Department said in a release.

"The well has so far absorbed several earthquake jolts in the last 60 years but lately, some cracks have occurred to the concrete interlining of the well and as a result, water seepage is happening and the percolated water is flowing from the slope of the hill," it said.

“Tendering process has been initiated to address the issue, but there is no danger to the Koyna reservoir or the hill from where the water is currently seeping,” the Department said.

Deepak Modak, a retired secretary of the Water Resources Department, said currently it is not possible to reach the location of the surge well due to the high flow of water.

“Repairs will be possible in the summer season when the water level goes down but the Departments concerned are taking precautions,” he said.