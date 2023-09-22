No cyclone forecast in Odisha, do not believe in rumours, says IMD DG Mohapatra

September 22, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

Requesting people not to believe in rumours of a possible cyclone in Odisha in the next fortnight, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said a low pressure area may be created over east-central Bay of Bengal in October first week with low probability of it intensifying into a depression.

This was said by IMD DG Mrutunjay Mohapatra while reacting to rumours being circulated that a cyclone will hit Odisha in the first week of October.

"Though the month of October is considered as a cyclone period in Odisha, the IMD has not made any such forecast so far. The IMD has analysed at least 10 different models and two of them indicated that a low pressure area may be formed in the Bay of Bengal and the system may move in the west-northwest direction." "But, it is too early to predict when it will reach the coast and its likely impact. So far, the IMD has made no cyclone prediction and no alert has been issued for Odisha or any other states. A clearer picture will emerge only after formation of the cyclonic circulation at the end of September and the subsequent low pressure area," he said.

Mr. Mohapatra, often referred as the 'Cyclone Man' of India, advised people not to believe in rumours and instead follow the information being shared by the IMD.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are keeping a close watch on the possible system brewing in the Bay of Bengal and further information will be shared as and when a clearer picture emerges," he said.

Meanwhile, IMD on Friday forecast some parts of Odisha will experience heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning.

It forecast heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm) at one or two places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur till 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.

Yellow warning of thunderstorm with lightning has also been sounded for one or two places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Bargarh districts. Light to moderate rain/thundershower may also occur at many places across the state, it said.

Though there is no heavy rain warning across Odisha on Saturday, the IMD predicted thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh with light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places across the state.

The state has recorded 1,077 mm rainfall against normal of 1107.2 mm till September 22. While three districts have received excess rain and 25 districts are in the normal category, only two have recorded a deficit downpour, IMD sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT