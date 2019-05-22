No curbs on civilian traffic from May 27

The Jammu and Kashmir Governor’s administration on Tuesday withdrew an order restricting movement of civilian traffic on the National Highway between Srinagar and Jammu from Monday.

An official statement said following a review of the security situation in the State and of the requirement of security forces’ convoys, Governor Satya Pal Malik has decided to lift the remaining restrictions on civilian traffic movement on the National Highway connecting Jammu to Srinagar with effect from May 27.

Pulwama attack

May 26 will be the last day of restriction on the movement of the civilian traffic on the highway.

The State administration had earlier on May 7 reduced the number of days from two to one and allowed civilian traffic on Wednesdays.

These restrictions had become necessary following the movement of security forces on an unprecedented scale after the Pulwama terror attack, according to the statement.

The forces were required both for anti-militancy operations and for smooth conduct of the general elections.