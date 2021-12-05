‘No crowding at Chaitya Bhoomi’

Mumbai

05 December 2021 23:10 IST

Programme will be live telecasted

The Maharashtra Government has issued guidelines appealing to people to not crowd at Chaitya Bhoomi in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and Omicron variant of the coronavirus to pay respects to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar today on his death anniversary.

As per the directives of the State Home Department, no book stalls and food will be allowed and permission to hold public meetings, dharnas, and protests will not be given.

