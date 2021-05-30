Other States

No cracks in glaciers, says Uttarakhand DGP

Rescue and relief operation underway on April 24 after a glacier broke off in the Sumna area of Niti Valley near Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on April 23, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Following reports that cracks had developed in the glaciers at the origin of Rishiganga in Chamoli, a team of scientists carried out an aerial survey and found nothing wrong, Uttarakhand Director-General of Police Ashok Kumar said.

Mr. Kumar said the scientists conducted the heli survey on Saturday. “They did not find anything untoward,” he said.

Following the Chamoli disaster in February — in which 204 persons were reported missing and more than 80 deaths have been confirmed so far, an avalanche close to the Indo-China border near Joshimath had claimed 11 lives in April. The avalanche had hit a Border Roads Organisation detachment and labour camps. During the search operation, more than 380 were rescued.

The successive disasters have left the villagers in the area worried about their safety.

