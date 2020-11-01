No COVID test for dignitaries in Assam

The Assam government has decided to exempt foreign dignitaries and top officials from COVID-19 tests and quarantine upon their arrival in the State on official visits, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.
The administration has also given some relaxations to the commoners, exempting people testing negative for the infection in RT-PCR tests conducted within 72 hours before their arrival in Assam and locals returning within 24 hours of leaving the State from tests and quarantine, Mr. Sarma told reporters. The exemption will be subject to the production of satisfactory documents and verification of test results on the ICMR portal, he said.
The exemption has been extended to foreign dignitaries and diplomats of all embassies and diplomatic missions, officials of multilateral funding agencies, besides those from investigating, intelligence and security agencies and Income Tax Department on official visits to Assam, the Minister said.
