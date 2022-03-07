No COVID-19 curbs during electioneering for urban local body polls in Odisha: State Election Commission
Elections to 106 urban local bodies -- 47 municipalities and 59 notified area council -- and three municipal corporations will be held on March 24
The Odisha State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday withdrew all COVID-19 restrictions on campaigns for urban local body elections, slated to be held on March 24.
SEC A.P. Padhi said the decision was taken in view of the dip in COVID-19 cases.
Mr. Padhi, however, pointed out that restrictions might be re-imposed if cases soar again.
The State on Monday reported 120 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 12,86,009, while the toll remained unchanged at 9,101 as no new fatality was recorded, the health department said.
Elections to 106 urban local bodies (ULBs) -- 47 municipalities and 59 notified area council -- and three municipal corporations will be held on March 24. Votes will be counted two days later.
In a first, provisions have been made for directly electing the mayor of municipal corporations and chairpersons of municipalities and notified area council.
Two EVMs will be placed in the polling booths – one for electing the mayor or chairperson of civic bodies and the other for local councillor.
Over 41 lakh voters will be exercising their franchise in 4,475 booths.
