No coronavirus case in Punjab, Haryana so far: Health Ministers

Punjab and Haryana have so far not detected any positive case of the contagious coronavirus even though two patients each in both the States, who had travel history to China, have been kept under medical supervision.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday told The Hindu that so far not a single positive case of coronavirus has been detected in the State, although two of the 16 persons have been hospitalised.

“In all, 16 people from Punjab had in the recent past travelled to China. Out of them, two have been admitted to hospitals, one at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh and the other at Fortis in Mohali. Both are under observation and their blood samples etc. have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune,” said Mr. Sidhu.

“Their reports are expected by tomorrow. So far there is no positive case of the virus in Punjab,” he said.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that no case of coronavirus has been reported so far in the State. However, as a precautionary measures, directions have been given to the district hospitals to make separate wards and to ensure proper treatment and sufficient supply of medicines. “Although Haryana has not yet reported any case of coronavirus, however, during the month of January, five people came from China and their medical examination is under process,” he said

“Of these, two suspicious cases have been kept under medical supervision,” added Mr. Vij.

Mr. Vij said the State government was in contact with the international airports in Chandigarh and Delhi so that every person coming from China can be properly examined.

A 28-year-old youth from Punjab’s Mohali with “coronavirus-like symptoms” was admitted to the isolation ward of the PGIMER.

Thermal sensors have been installed at Amritsar’s Raja Sansi Airport and at the International Airport, Chandigarh.