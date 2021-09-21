No construction by IOC at Chakkarpur village, Gurgaon administration tells NGT

New Delhi

The Gurgaon administration has said that there is no construction of any kind by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) at Chakkarpur village

The Gurgaon administration has told the National Green Tribunal that there is no construction of any kind by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) at Chakkarpur village and it has not issued any NOC to the gas and oil major for non-forest purposes there in violation of law.

The submission was made in a report filed by the Deputy Commissioner, Gurgaon, who told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel that the proposed area Khasra No. 611/4 of Chakkarpur village falls under Aravali area and is deemed to be forest land.

"The district administration has not issued any NOC to the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and also that there is no construction of any such kind in the said premises by IOCL. In view of the facts and circumstances stated above it is worthwhile to mention that at present no action seems to be required," the report said.

Noting the contents of the report, the NGT in its September 17 order disposed of the plea saying no further order is necessary at this stage.

The report was submitted in response to a plea filed by Manav Awaaj Trust through its Trustee Abhay Jain against diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes in violation of law.

According to the applicant, the Haryana Government has allotted 1,500 square metres in Khasra no. 611/4 in Village Chakkarpur, Gurugram, to IOCL.

The plea stated that the Forest Department, pointed out to the Deputy Commissioner, Gurgaon that the site in question was part of forest and in terms of the decision of the Supreme Court, it cannot be used for non-forest purposes and thus the retail outlet of the IOCL could not be set up on the said site.

In spite of the said stand of the Forest Department, the Municipal Corporation, Gurgaon, has failed to take the remedial action to enforce the law, the plea alleged.