No Congress MLA has left party in Manipur: Bhakta Charan Das

IMPHAL

24 July 2021 03:44 IST

All problems are being resolved amicably, says AICC leader

No Congress MLA has left the party in Manipur, said All India Congress Committee leader Bhakta Charan Das on Friday.

Mr. Das, who is camping in Imphal to resolve the political crisis in the party’s State unit, admitted that MPCC president Govindas Konthoujam had submitted his resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi. However, Mr. Das said Mr. Konthoujam had so far not left the party.

During a press conference in Imphal on Thursday, Mr. Das said a new president would be elected within seven days. He said that he had spoken to the party MLAs either in person or over phone.

A few of them, including K. Joykishan, a high profile MLA, would be meeting him for further discussions, Mr. Das said.

He added: “All problems in the Congress party are being amicably resolved. All of us are working out a strategy for winning the March 2022 Assembly election so that Congress can stage a comeback. A prominent Congressman will be elected the new president so that the party wins majority in the forthcoming election.” He added that senior MLAs and others were working together to strengthen the party.

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren on Thursday claimed that at least six Congress MLAs would be joining the BJP soon. He indicated that even if the Supreme Court disqualified the 12 party MLAs who were appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries, the BJP-led coalition Ministry will continue to remain firmly in the saddle. The court is set to announce its judgment in the case on July 26.

However, reports are doing the rounds that there is a signature campaign in progress in the BJP to not admit Mr. Konthoujam into the party. Many are apprehensive that he could wrest the leadership after the March 2022 poll.