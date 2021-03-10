No-confidence motion in Haryana today

Congress, BJP and JJP ask their members to remain present in the Assembly

Ahead of the Congress party’s no-confidence motion to be moved against the Haryana government on March 10, the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party-Jannayak Janta Party and the Congress, the principal Opposition party, on Tuesday issued whips to their legislators, asking them to be present in the Assembly.

The BJP in its whip said, “All the members of the Bharatiya Janata Legislature Party are requested to remain present in the House throughout the 10th day of March during the current budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha and should not leave the chamber without prior permission of the leader.”

The whip, issued by party’s chief whip Kanwar Pal, added “Many important legislative matters are likely to come up for discussion. The members are requested to be present at the time of division voting.”

Whips issued

The Jannayak Janta Party also issued a whip. Its chief whip Amarjeet Dhanda said, “All JJP members of the Assembly are hereby informed that no-confidence against the Council of Ministers proposed by the Opposition will be brought in the Assembly on Wednesday, March 10. All members of JJP in the Assembly are therefore requested to be present positively in the House throughout the day on March 10 and support the stand of the government against the no-confidence motion.”

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, meanwhile, hit out at JJP, accusing it of selling farmer’s interests for power. Mr. Surjewala said the whip issued by JJP, which directs its MLAs to oppose the ‘no-confidence motion’ clearly shows that JJP has betrayed the farmers.

The Congress in its whip said, “Members of CLP, Haryana, are informed that no-confidence motion against the government shall be listed on March 10 in the business of the House.”

“I issue whip that you must ensure your presence in the House on March 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. positively and support the vote of no-confidence. Members are advised not to leave the House without prior permission of the CLP leader,” said chief whip Bharat Bhushan Batra.

A no-confidence motion will be moved by the Congress against the BJP-JJP government after Speaker Gian Chand Gupta last week fixed the date for discussion on the motion. Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda had stated that the need to move a no-confidence motion had come because the BJP-JJP government had lost public confidence in the backdrop of controversial farm laws.