No concrete steps followed PM–chaired all–party meeting: NC

March 10, 2022

It also deplores harassment meted out to journalists in Kashmir

The National Conference (NC) on Wednesday expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s failure to match up to his statement made during the 2021 all–party meeting in New Delhi with J&K parties. It also deplored the harassment meted out to journalists in Kashmir.

The meeting of the Central Working Committee of the NC, chaired by party president Farooq Abdullah, was held in Srinagar where all the top leaders had jointly expressed disappointment over the failure of any follow up to the much–hyped meeting in Delhi chaired by the PM.

“Nothing much has been done towards the much–touted ‘Dil Ki doori aur Dilli se Doori’ remark made in the meet by the PM. Neither were the hearts connected nor was the distance between J&K and Delhi bridged. The CWC regretted that the meeting did not translate into any concrete steps and follow up by the Government of India,” an NC spokesman said.

The CWC also condemned the series of blasts in Srinagar and Udhampur. “The escalating level of violence in J&K is alarming and is contrary to the claims of the government on the return of peace to the region,” the NC said.

It said the much–touted promises on employment generation, development and investment have “proved hollow”.

The NC said intolerance in J&K was at its peak. “The clampdown on working journalists and media personalities is insidious.”

The CWC has unanimously condemned the “muzzling of the Press” and called upon the government to release all incarcerated journalists. “The trend of rolling out criminal charges and intimidation against journalists is highly deplorable. The Government of India should refrain from using state apparatus from arm twisting and intimidating journalists. There is complete intolerance of even a single critical word,” the CWC said.

The CWC members have demanded revocation of all charges against journalists and also sought immediate release of those who are undergoing confinement.

Two local journalists, Sajad Gul and Fahad Shah, have been arrested this year in Kashmir. Another senior journalist, Gowhar Geelani, has been served an arrest warrant.