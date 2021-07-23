No complacency in fight against COVID: Naveen

BHUBANESWAR

23 July 2021 23:58 IST

‘Being vigilant will keep us safe’

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday warned against complacency in the COVID-19 preparedness for the possible third wave as positive cases in the State steadily decreased in the last few weeks.

“Although the situation is under control, we should not remain self-satisfied, but become more vigilant which will keep us safe,” said Mr. Patnaik reviewing COVID-19 situation here. He directed officials to strictly enforce the COVID-19 protocols.

‘First priority’

“If the third wave of COVID-19 hits us by end of August, we will have to tackle with full-preparedness. Healthcare is a first priority of the State government. We are giving emphasis on strengthening of health infrastructure as well as human resource development,” said Mr. Patnaik

He said the State government had provided COVID-19 assistance to the tune of ₹2,004 crore in 10 different categories of beneficiaries including particularly vulnerable tribal groups, migrant labourers, street vendors and woman self-help groups.

Meanwhile, 1.5 lakh vaccines have been administered which is almost 50% of targeted population of above 18 years in Odisha.

‘1.14 crore first jabs’

According to State Health and Family Welfare department, 1.14 crore people have received the first dose while 36 lakh have been administered the second dose.

As many as 64,29,405 persons aged above 45 have taken the first dose while 42,89,450 in the age-group of 18 to 44 have received the first dose.

Besides, around 7 lakh health and frontline workers have been given the first dose.