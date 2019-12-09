Other States

No citizen will be allowed to turn refugee due to NRC, Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said the NRC and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will not be allowed in Bengal as long as the TMC is in power

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday gave a clarion call to oppose NRC and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and said not a single citizen of the country will be allowed to turn a refugee.

Giving assurances that NRC and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will be never allowed in Bengal as long as the TMC is in power, Ms. Banerjee said NRC and CAB are both two sides of a coin.

“There is no need to worry about NRC and CAB. We will never ever allow it in Bengal. They can’t just throw out a legal citizen of this country or turn him/her a refugee,” Ms. Banerjee said while addressing a victory rally at Kharagpur- where her party Trinamool Congress won the recent bypolls.

West Bengal
