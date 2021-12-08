‘No Central forces for Kolkata municipal corporation polls’

Kolkata

08 December 2021 01:39 IST

State election panel has informed Governor of its decision

There will be no deployment of Central forces for elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation ( KMC).

The West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) has informed Raj Bhawan that they are holding polls with deployment of personnel of the State police and the Commission is not in favour of requisitioning Central Amed Police Forces (CAPF).

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had sought details from WBSEC about deployment of forces for the civic polls.

Officials of the WBSEC had earlier held discussion with the Kolkata Police and the State Home Department officials on deployment of personnel of State police for the civic polls. Polling for the 144 ward of Kolkata Municipal Corporation is scheduled for December 19. According to sources, WBSEC is likely to deploy 23,000 personnel for the polling.

State’s Assembly poll was held earlier this year in eight phases with huge deployment of Central forces.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrote to the WBSEC, recalling the situation in 2013 when the State Election Commission had approached the Supreme Court for deployment of Central forces for local body elections. “On few earlier occasions we have approached the Commission for deployment of CAPF, each time we have been told this will be decided once the State government submits the policing plan. We seek your confirmation that the Commission is taking steps to deploy CAPF,” a letter by BJP leaders addressed to the Commissioner of WBSEC, said.

The BJP has also approached the Supreme Court seeking deployment of Central forces for polls to KMC.

In the letter addressed to WBSEC, the BJP has sought Electronic Voting Machines used for the civic polls should be supported by VVPATs.

BJP leaders led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari first visited the office of WBSEC and later met the Governor on Tuesday.