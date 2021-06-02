No cell phone use on duty: Bihar DGP

Bihar Director General of Police S.K. Singhal has asked policemen and officials on duty not to use mobile phones, other electronic devices and social media as it “affects image of the police”.

“It has come to notice that mobile phones and other electronic devices are being used unnecessarily by policemen and officials on duty. The unnecessary use of mobile phones and connecting with social media for their personal entertainment distracts attention of policemen from their responsibilities which impacts their capabilities and efficiency and this also comes off as indiscipline,” Mr Singhal said.

“Such conducts affect the image of the police among common people and media too brings this into light, which has a negative impact on the impression of the police force. So, policemen and other officials are directed not to use mobiles and other electronic devices on duty,” the DGP said.