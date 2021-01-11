No cash awards for combat situations: Army

Report on Shopian encounter not based on facts of the processes, it says

The Army on Monday clarified there was no system of cash awards for its personnel for any acts in combat situations or otherwise in the line of duty.

“There are media reports quoting that the Amshipora encounter actions were driven by a ₹20-lakh award for killing of terrorists. It is clarified that the Indian Army has no system of cash awards for its personnel for any acts in combat situations or otherwise in the line of duty. The report is misleading and not based on facts of the processes internal to the Army,” said a Srinagar-based Army spokesman.

The statement comes a day after the contents of the police chargesheet filed in the Shopian fake encounter were reported by the media. Three civilians were killed and passed off as militants in July last year in Shopian’s Amshipora area.