No cases of COVID-19 in Assam, says Health Minister

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said there are no cases of COVID-19 infection in the State though seven people have been quarantined at home.
Altogether 55 people who had returned from China were screened for suspected infection since January 15. Of these, 46 completed an observation period of 28 days while seven have been under home quarantine.
“Two people were admitted at the isolation ward of the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital with mild symptoms. Samples collected from them and tested were found to be negative,” he told the Assembly.
The Minister said the government was taking precautionary measures in consultation with the local offices of the World Health Organisation and UNICEF.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.