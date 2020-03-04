Other States

No cases of COVID-19 in Assam, says Health Minister

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

Seven under home quarantine as a precautionary measure, he says

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said there are no cases of COVID-19 infection in the State though seven people have been quarantined at home.

Altogether 55 people who had returned from China were screened for suspected infection since January 15. Of these, 46 completed an observation period of 28 days while seven have been under home quarantine.

“Two people were admitted at the isolation ward of the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital with mild symptoms. Samples collected from them and tested were found to be negative,” he told the Assembly.

The Minister said the government was taking precautionary measures in consultation with the local offices of the World Health Organisation and UNICEF.

